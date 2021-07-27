Five matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

The men’s division will be represented with a six-man match as The Varsity Blondes and Dante Martin take on The Acclaimed and Ryan Nemeth. The women’s division will be in action with Abadon vs. Killa Kate, Diamante vs. Big Swole, and Red Velvet vs. Alejandra Lion.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the full announced line-up for tonight’s show:

* Abadon vs. Killa Kate

* Diamante vs. Big Swole

* Red Velvet vs. Alejandra Lion

* The Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Zach Mason and Warren Johnson

* The Varsity Blondes and Dante Martin vs. The Acclaimed and Ryan Nemeth