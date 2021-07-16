Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is still in his late 30s but the New Day member admittedly has no dream matches left in his pro wrestling career.

In a recent interview with Inside the Ropes, Kingston said that twerking with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 32 is already his top career highlight and “nothing is really going to top that.”

“Dream opponent! Man! Oh, so I always used to say, like, having a match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania would be the best! It would be my dream.

“But I think it was WrestleMania 32 where myself, Woods and E had a match against the League of Nations. But after the match, we got in the ring with Stone Cold and Mankind, and Shawn Michaels – and granted it wasn’t like a match that we had, but I got to twerk with Shawn Michaels!

“I’ve been saying this since that happened… Like, I don’t feel like… Nothing is really going to top that! You know what I’m saying? For opponents or… You know, it was a twerk-off! It was a little twerk-off. So, yeah, that was the one. I don’t really have one anymore!”

Kingston will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship this Sunday at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. You can click here for the full card.