NJPW announced Matt Morris (fka WWE’s Aiden English) is set to announce at NJPW Resurgence in Los Angeles on August 14.

Morris will join Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov at commentary for the upcoming U.S. event. As noted, he’s also expected to receive a solid push in upcoming episodes of Impact (spoiler on that here).

Morris was released from WWE in April of 2020 due to budget cuts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

NJPW also added some new matches to its upcoming show, which will stream on FITE and NJPW World. Below is the current lineup:

* Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay (NEVER Openweight Championship)

* Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

* Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Wheeler Yuta vs. TJP, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita

* Others scheduled to show: IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley, Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor, Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers, Juice Robinson, Shota Umino, Hikuleo, Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, and JR Kratos.

