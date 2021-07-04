EC3’s “Free The Narrative” was Saturday, July 3, 2021. The event was available to watch on FITE.

The matches are “unsanctioned” and the only way to win is by tap out, knock out, or inability to continue.

In the main event, EC3 defeated Matt Cardona (former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder).

Matt Sydal and Moose were also in action. Below are the results:

* “The Unknown Hand” Nick McNeil defeated Jake Logan

* “Fodder” Merton Woolard defeated John Skyler

* Parrow defeated “William” Bill Carr

* Moose defeated Matt Sydal

* EC3 defeated Matt Cardona

.@TheMattCardona faces @therealec3 in the main event but the winner is the fans! Before you celebrate #July4th, join us for the #FITEMovieNight premiere of #FreeTheNarrative. Learn that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel July 3 on #FITE PPV: https://t.co/F2XbtUejvX pic.twitter.com/7QrBkk7D3g — FITE (@FiteTV) June 30, 2021

If anybody can find a better entrance that the one I have here, I will…… Never mind. You can’t. https://t.co/psIFvghd3O — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) July 3, 2021

Yes, it’s a transcendent piece of work for those seeking something unique out of their sports/entertainment.#realistic professional wrestling, in-depth storytelling, completely independent from any corporate wrestling entity. Worth your time and money supports talent on rise. https://t.co/smuTSAtYgC — freethenarrative.com (@therealec3) July 3, 2021

Matt Cardona is someone I equally respect and despise. We are notably, polar opposites, as his #gratitude, #fanservice, and childish nostalgia are things I just don’t comprehend.⁣⁣

⁣⁣

But Matt is equally resilient and proud. Matt is formidable pic.twitter.com/93XgoejWGi — freethenarrative.com (@therealec3) July 2, 2021