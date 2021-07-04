EC3’s “Free The Narrative” was Saturday, July 3, 2021. The event was available to watch on FITE.

The matches are “unsanctioned” and the only way to win is by tap out, knock out, or inability to continue.

In the main event, EC3 defeated Matt Cardona (former WWE Superstar Zack Ryder).

Matt Sydal and Moose were also in action. Below are the results:

* “The Unknown Hand” Nick McNeil defeated Jake Logan

* “Fodder” Merton Woolard defeated John Skyler

* Parrow defeated “William” Bill Carr

* Moose defeated  Matt Sydal

* EC3 defeated Matt Cardona

 