During tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi put out a challenge (via video) to face the winner between IWGP US Champion Lance Archer and Hikuleo.

Archer was able to retain his title and will now meet Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles on August 14.

The crossovers between AEW and NJPW may not end there as Jon Moxley brought up Tanahashi during tonight’s show.

“I was sitting at an airport bar, and I look up at the TV, I’m watching the Olympics and I’m wondering, ‘How the hell does the French and Croatian water polo teams get in Japan when I can’t,'” Moxley said. “When I got business in Tokyo and my challenges going unanswered and my contract sent back unsigned, my phone calls — unanswered.

“Then I show up here today and the second, the second, I don’t have the IWGP United States Championship around my waist anymore, nowyou want to put your pretty, little face on TV, Tanahashi. Now you want to show up on Dynamite with your stupid, little ponytail. You know you’ve been dodging me for months. Dodging me for months. People don’t know that, do they? You know what, Tanahashi? Screw you. You don’t get to wrestle me. You’re dead to me.”

Moxley continued that he sent over a bunch of challenges over to NJPW to see what will “come through the forbidden door.”

“I am the friggin’ forbidden door,” Moxley continued. “You know what, Tanahashi? Maybe you’re the only smart one here. Maybe I should give you some credit. Maybe you learned from your boy, [Yuji] Nagata, and your boy, [Minoru] Suzuki, exactly what happens. Because the forbidden door might be open, but ain’t nothing good waitin’ for y’all on the other side.”