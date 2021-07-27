On this week’s WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal threatened to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’s show. Mahal introduced his personal attorney and gave McIntyre one more chance to apologize, or face the consequences of a big lawsuit.
However, McIntyre proceeded to mock Mahal and got a “Drew is gonna kill you!” chant going.
Following the promo segment, McIntyre faced Veer in singles action and then got his hands on Mahal’s attorney, hitting him with a Claymore.
The person who portrayed the role of Mahal’s attorney was indie wrestler Arjun Singh, aka Geek Singh, who lost a singles match to Angelico on AEW Dark last month. It’s unclear if he made a one-time appearance or will be used again in the Mahal vs. McIntyre feud.
It appears Mahal and McIntyre will face off at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. As of this writing, only one match has been confirmed for the event at Las Vegas on August 21.
