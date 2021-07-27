On this week’s WWE RAW, Jinder Mahal threatened to sue Drew McIntyre for assaulting Shanky with a steel chair on last week’s show. Mahal introduced his personal attorney and gave McIntyre one more chance to apologize, or face the consequences of a big lawsuit.

However, McIntyre proceeded to mock Mahal and got a “Drew is gonna kill you!” chant going.

Following the promo segment, McIntyre faced Veer in singles action and then got his hands on Mahal’s attorney, hitting him with a Claymore.

The person who portrayed the role of Mahal’s attorney was indie wrestler Arjun Singh, aka Geek Singh, who lost a singles match to Angelico on AEW Dark last month. It’s unclear if he made a one-time appearance or will be used again in the Mahal vs. McIntyre feud.

It appears Mahal and McIntyre will face off at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. As of this writing, only one match has been confirmed for the event at Las Vegas on August 21.

On the new @WWE RAW episode: Who was Jinder Mahal’s @JinderMahal attorney? Arjun Singh (FKA Geek Singh) was the man attacked after the McIntyre vs. Veer match. Arjun recently returned to pro wrestling & competed on AEW (Dark #95, 6/29) against Angelico.#WWE #RAW #WWERAW https://t.co/fIb520sum9 pic.twitter.com/J3fLJDQgmw — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) July 27, 2021