Impact Wrestling has announced changes to tonight’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

The title match with Rosemary and Havok vs. Knockouts Tag Team Champions Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan will now air on a Countdown To Slammiversary pre-show that airs at 7pm ET on Impact digital channels, FITE.TV, and pay-per-view providers.

It was also announced that TJP is unable to compete in the Fatal 4 Way for the Impact Tag Team Titles. He was to team with Fallah Bahh. No reason was given for the change, and there’s no word on if Bahh will get a new partner, but Impact noted that the match will still happen as a Fatal 4 Way.

In other Slammiversary news, Impact announced on Friday afternoon that a very limited number of seats were put on sale after production was finalized.

Slammiversary will take place tonight from Skyway Studios in Nashville, with a limited crowd in attendance. Remember to join us for live coverage beginning at 7pm ET. Below is the updated card:

No DQ Match for the Impact World Title

Sami Callihan vs. Kenny Omega (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mystery Opponent TBA That Night vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams vs. Rohit Raju vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. Fallah Bahh and TBA vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violent By Design (Joe Doering, Rhino) (c)

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards

Matt Cardona and a mystery partner vs. Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood

Pre-show Match: Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

Havok and Rosemary vs. Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan, Tasha Steelz) (c)