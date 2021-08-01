Impact Wrestling’s special “Homecoming” was tonight. The special was exclusively available on Impact Plus.
During the event, X Division Champion Josh Alexander successfully defended his title against Black Taurus.
Former WWE star Aiden English made his Impact debut under the ring name, “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt. He was Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo’s mystery partner. The two defeated Decay (Rosemary & Crazzy Steve) to become the Homecoming King and Queen.
Below are the results:
First Round Mixed Tag Team Tournament:
* Deonna Purrazzo & “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt defeated Hernandez & Alisha
* Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona defeated Jordynne Grace & Petey Williams
* Tommy Dreamer & Rachael Ellering defeated Brian Myers & Missy Hyatt (With Sam Beale)
* Decay (Rosemary & Crazzy Steve) defeated Fallah ‘n Flava (Fallah Bahh & Tasha Steelz)
SemiFinals:
* Decay (Rosemary & Crazzy Steve) defeated Rachael Ellering & Tommy Dreamer
* Deonna Purrazzo & “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt defeated Chelsea Green & Matt Cardona
Finals:
* Deonna Purrazzo & “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt defeated Decay (Rosemary & Crazzy Steve).
Non-Tournament Matches:
* Deaner (with Violent By Design) defeated Willie Mack (with Rich Swann)
* Josh Alexander (c) defeated Black Taurus (X Division Championship Match)
*Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey (Hardcore Match)
