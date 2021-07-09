Impact Wrestling has launched their new YouTube membership program.

It was announced today that the “Impact Wrestling Insiders” on YouTube is a part fan-club and part digital subscription service, using the YouTube membership option. Fans will have access to premium content, brand new shows, and exclusive perks on the Impact YouTube channel.

Two membership tiers are available now. Level one, the Impact Insider, is priced at 99 cents per month, and gives fans access to loyalty badges that identify them as members, exclusive Community posts, and access to the two-hour flagship Impact TV show each Thursday.

Level two, the Impact Insider: Ultimate, priced at $4.99 per month, includes all of the above, plus access to more exclusive content, including new Originals featuring The Good Brothers, Sami Callihan, D’Lo Brown and X Division Champion Josh Alexander, every pay-per-view in company history, access to Impact’s “Big Four” pay-per-view event 30 days after they take place, exclusive merchandise, exclusive live chats with wrestlers, and more.

Below are full details on both tiers, sent to us today via Impact press release: