Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV, as well as on Impact Wrestling’s own Twitch channel at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

Tonight’s episode is the go-home show before Slammiversary, which will take place this Saturday. The pre-show will begin at 7 PM ET, and the main card at 8 PM ET!

Following tonight’s episode, Impact will broadcast “This Is Slammiversary,” an in-depth look at the backstories and matches leading up to this monumental event on Saturday. A sneak peek of this program is available here.

Wrestle Week continues with #ThisIsSlammiversary – an in-depth look at this Saturday's monumental #Slammiversary event – TONIGHT at 10/9c immediately following IMPACT on @AXSTV! pic.twitter.com/io0h5ftnYR — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 15, 2021

Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!