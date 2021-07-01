Tonight, on Impact Wrestling, a colossal match is set as Don Callis’ team (Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers) challenges Tommy Dreamer’s team (Sami Callihan, Moose and Chris Sabin) in a six-man tag team main event.

Following his release from his executive vice president role, Callis took it upon himself to finish his career in Impact strong by issuing this challenge to Dreamer on last week’s show. Without any hesitation, the new consultant of the company, Dreamer, accepted Callis’ wild offer.

Before Omega and Callihan do battle in 16 days for the World Championship at Slammiversary, fans will get a sneak peek at what these two head honchos have in store as they attempt to lead their teams to victory. Can Dreamer’s team even the odds and pick up a big win, or will Moose and Sabin’s tensions cause a significant loss heading into this big summer event?

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Eddie Edwards vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Chris Bey vs. Petey Williams

* TJP & Fallah Bahh vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will take on her former ally Kimber Lee in a non-title match on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET.