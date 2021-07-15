In two days, Impact Wrestling’s world will change once again at Slammiversary. With all the titles on the line and possibly new and former faces emerging, anything can happen on Saturday. But that’s 48 hours away. Tonight, witness the go-home edition of Impact leading up to this altering event.

This week, the main event will showcase a Battle of the Hosses as Fallah Bahh, Willie Mack, Doc Gallows and the current Impact World Tag Team Champion Joe Doering from Violent By Design collide in a four-way match. Before these men and their tag team partners duke it out in a four-way matchup for the tag team titles on Saturday, one man from each team listed will test the waters on tonight’s program.

Last week, the men mentioned above saw their partners compete in the same structure, with Karl Anderson, a former Impact tag champion, win the entire thing. Will Gallows do the same thing his partner did last week, or could we see a new man step up and stake a claim for their team heading into this career-defining matchup this weekend?

Also set for tonight’s go-home show:

* Havok vs. Tasha Steelz

* Moose vs. Hernandez

* Eight-Man Tag Team Match: X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Chris Bey, Trey Miguel & Petey Williams vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju & Shera

* Mixed Tag Team Action: Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb (With A “K”) vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Chris Sabin vs. Johnny Swinger will kick things off on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET!

Be sure to follow our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!