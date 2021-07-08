In less than two weeks, worlds will collide as the Impact World Champion Kenny Omega is set to do battle with “The Draw” Sami Callihan in the main event at Slammiversary. Tonight, these two notorious bruisers will make their match official with a contract signing on Impact Wrestling.

Last week, Omega and Callihan led their respective teams in a six-man tag team match. Unfortunately, Callihan’s team lost at the hands of The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson). But it’s important to note that neither Omega nor Callihan took the pin. These two future opponents missed each other in the match. The only interaction between them was Omega hitting a V-Trigger on Callihan, which helped his team pick up the pinfall victory.

Although this will be Omega’s first contract signing held at the Impact Zone, Omega will have to mind his Ps and Qs against one of the most violent athletes on the Impact roster. Callihan, who is dead set on winning the title for a second time and bringing it back home, is also ready to end Omega and keep him far away from the promotion he spent close to four years perfecting through his blood, sweat and tears. How will “The Best Bout Machine” handle “The Death Machine” tonight?

Speaking of Slammiversary, a Knockouts Tag Team Contenders Match will take place between Havok and Rosemary against Susan and Kimber Lee. Whoever wins will secure their shot at facing Fire ‘N Flava for the titles (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) next Saturday. With Lee focused on summoning Su Yung to help her and Susan seek revenge on Deonna Purrazzo, will The Undead Bride arrive to obtain the victory?

Also set for tonight’s show:

* Brian Myers vs. Jake Something

* Steve Maclin vs. Suicide will kick things off on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET.

