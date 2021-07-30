– This week’s WWE Main Event episode is now available for viewing on Hulu, with Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton on commentary. The episode was taped earlier this week in Kansas City, Missouri.

The episode opens with Jaxson Ryker vs. Drew Gulak, as Ryker looks to get another win after last week’s RAW win over Elias in the Symphony of Destruction, and his win over Angel Garza on Main Event the week before.

The main event bout for this week’s Main Event show features Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo, which comes after Garza defeated Gulak in the main event of last week’s episode.

– Tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode on Peacock and the WWE Network will feature Drake Maverick’s return to the purple brand.

Maverick, the former 205 Live General Manager, will face Asher Hale on tonight’s show.

The second match on tonight’s 205 Live will feature Ikemen Jiro vs. Grayson Waller, in what WWE is billing as a battle of two of the brand’s flashiest competitors.