The fan who rushed the ring during Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT noted that he ended up going to jail after the incident at the James L. Knight Center in Miami on Wednesday night. Wrestling Inc. can confirm that the fan was sent to jail for the incident.

For those who missed it, the fan rushed the ring during Chris Jericho’s entrance for his face-off with MJF, as fans were singing Jericho’s “Judas” theme song. MJF and Jericho both stood up as staffers and security wrestled the man from the apron and ramp area, to the floor. Jericho then walked over and briefly got physical with the man.

Regarding security, PWInsider noted that Atlas Security was not working the show and have not been working with AEW during the COVID-19 pandemic. Atlas was known for stopping unruly fans during the Original ECW days, and at times in TNA/Impact Wrestling.

The fan, who goes by Fat Bastard on Twitter, responded to a Vince Russo tweet on June 23, where Russo taunted Tony Khan for losing half of AEW’s audience. The tweet threatened Khan, Cody Rhodes, and Anthony Ogogo.

After getting back online this week, the fan has changed his Twitter bio to taunt Jericho and MJF. The fan went viral this afternoon following a tweet he sent to Jim Cornette and Cornette’s podcast co-host, Brian Last. He thought Cornette would side with him as Cornette often rips on AEW. He was wrong.

“@TheJimCornette @GreatBrianLast, how did you like my #AEW debut? I did this for all of us real wrestling fans, wrestling is no longer a safe space for friends to dance around and play dress up. Reality can hit at anytime, did they think it is going to be fucking playtime forever?,” he wrote to Cornette.

Cornette responded and said the man is lucky he wasn’t gutted “like a fish” and commented on how the ring is sacred ground for those in the business. He then blocked the man.

“Got news for you dipshit, the ring is sacred ground for US, and even if you and a lot of others THINK you can kick the s--t out of the Young Bucks, I would have turned you into a tennis racket popsicle, & you’re lucky someone there didn’t gut you like a fish. And you’re blocked,” Cornette wrote back.

Last also responded and said the man should be embarrassed. He then also blocked the man.

“Real wrestling fans don’t jump the rail. You should be embarrassed. You are blocked,” Last wrote.