“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is widely regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers in the history of the business. On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about which All Elite Wrestling superstar reminds him most of Austin. Ross was linked to Austin’s entire career as the main commentator during the Attitude Era and even had Austin inducted him in the WWE Hall of Fame.

“[Jon] Moxley is the closest thing I’ve seen in pro wrestling like Stone Cold, since Stone Cold,” Ross said. “Attitude, body english, facial expressions, legitimate intensity, absolutely phenomenal.”

Ross continued to talk about the success of AEW with the return of the fans. The WWE Hall of Famer noted how the crowds he’s seen remind him of the crowds from the WWE’s Attitude Era.

“[Moxley] is not one of those guys that doesn’t know how to do a TV match, but we’ve got some young guys who haven’t had that opportunity,” Ross mentioned. “Now they’re continuing to get that experience. When you work 30 something shows in Daily’s Place and many without an audience, you’ve got to pick it up and I think our guys are doing that.

“I’m just in love with our roster, the guys are having so much fun. Our audience because they’re younger, they come prepared. They have their signs, posters, it reminds me of the Attitude Era as far as audience participation. It’s a really good time to be a wrestling fan no matter which brand you support, I’m a really big believer in if you’re a wrestling fan, be a wrestling fan of all of them. Don’t go out of your way to piss on something that’s not on fire. It’s a great time to be a fan.”

