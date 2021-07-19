WWE has announced John Cena for RAW.

As noted at this link, Cena returned after Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank main event to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This was Cena’s first appearance since WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

WWE has announced that Cena will kick off Monday’s live RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Cena will be there to explain why he returned on Sunday.

WWE also tweeted the following post-Money In the Bank video with Cena hyping his RAW return.

“You can’t see me… you can see me! Money In the Bank shocked the world with so many surprises. So many of the WWE Universe has a litany of questions – who, what, when, where, why, amongst others. Well, I’m not going to make you wait for answers. I am kicking off Monday Night RAW to tell you my motivation and you’re not going to want to miss it. By the way, if you’re in the Dallas area, get your butt to Monday Night RAW to see it, live!”

As we’ve noted, Cena is rumored to challenge Reigns for the title at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW.