The dark main event after tonight’s WWE RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri saw John Cena team up with Riddle.

Cena and Riddle defeated MACE and T-BAR in tag team action to send the crowd home happy, in a bout that went just over 10 minutes.

The finish saw Cena deliver an Attitude Adjustment to MACE, then get the pin to win. Riddle worked most of the match for his team, but Cena got the hot tag and ran wild with his signature moves. After the match, Cena and Riddle had a “Bro Off” like they did on RAW last week, then hit the turnbuckles to pose together.

A fan in attendance noted that Cena’s entrance pop and his hot tag pop were the biggest reactions of the whole night.

Cena did not appear on tonight’s RAW broadcast. The other dark main event participants pulled double duty tonight as Riddle lost a match to John Morrison on RAW, while MACE and T-BAR took a loss to Mustafa Ali and Mansoor.

Cena’s next scheduled events are Friday’s SmackDown at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Saturday’s Supershow live event at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, and Sunday’s Supershow live event at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. He is not booked for next week’s RAW, and as of this writing has not been announced to appear on Friday’s SmackDown on FOX broadcast, just before the live crowd in Minneapolis. Cena’s next scheduled RAW date is the August 6 show from the Amway Center in Orlando.

Stay tuned for more from RAW. Below are a few shots from tonight’s dark main event:

