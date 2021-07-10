IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley is set to defend his title against Karl Anderson on next week’s AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest (Night One) in Austin, Texas.

Tapping into his “Machine Gun” persona that he used during his Bullet Club days in NJPW, Anderson sent a very strong message to Moxley.

“I’m serious. I’m gonna beat the f*** out of #JonMoxley next Wednesday on Dynamite,” Anderson wrote. “What the f*** do I have to lose? Nothing. New York ‘n Michael Hayes attempted to bury me, didn’t work. I’m already a #legend. #G1Final2012 @njpw1972 Let’s f***in go. @AEW @IMPACTWRESTLING”

Anderson also threw a jab to the WWE and, in particular, Michael Hayes, about an attempt to bury him in WWE. Anderson was released in April of 2020.

This will be Moxley’s first match back since May’s AEW Double or Nothing, where he and Eddie Kingston lost to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

Below is next week’s lineup:

* Brian Cage (c) vs. Ricky Starks (FTW Championship)

* Ethan Page vs. Darby Allin (Coffin Match)

* Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

* Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Hangman Page to speak

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Karl Anderson (IWGP US Championship)

I’m serious.

I’m gonna beat the f--k out of #JonMoxley next Wednesday on Dynamite.

What the f--k do I have to lose? Nothing.

New York n Michael Hayes attempted to bury me, didn’t work..

I’m already a #Legend , #G1Final2012 @njpw1972

Let’s fuckin Go @AEW @IMPACTWRESTLING — The Machine Gun (@MachineGunKA) July 10, 2021