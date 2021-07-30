Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson says he’s still receiving text messages from unhappy WWE Superstars.

As noted earlier this week, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was asked about AEW during the WWE Q2 earnings call with investors. Vince made one interesting line at the end of his response, where he said, “I don’t consider them [AEW] competition in the way that I would consider WCW back in the day, not anywhere near close to that. And I’m not so sure what their investments are as far as their talent is concerned, but perhaps we can give them some more.”

In an update, Anderson took to Twitter today and responded to that last line from Vince.

“The amount of unhappy texts I get from people there , well, the whole professional wrestling world is waiting for ya.. @IMPACTWRESTLING @AEW @njpw1972 Gonna talk about it on @TalknShop [fist emoji] [face throwing a kiss emoji],” Anderson wrote, promising to elaborate on his Talk’n Shop podcast.

There was an interesting response to this tweet where former WWE Superstar Tony Nese asked if Doc Gallows still had “volcanic heat” with him, in an apparent joke.

Nese wrote, “Does @The_BigLG still have volcanic heat with me?”

Gallows responded, “Simply a case of mistaken identity or a lying boss!! Tony Neese is a #goodbrother [beer mugs emoji] [tears of joy emoji]”

Anderson and Gallows, signed with WWE in 2016 and were released in April 2020, along with other COVID-19 budget cuts. Nese also signed in 2016 and was released on June 25 of this year.

You can click here for our report on Vince’s full AEW comments, which includes a response from WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan on AEW.

