WWE has confirmed that NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano will meet face-to-face this Tuesday at NXT Great American Bash.

Earlier this afternoon, Johnny Gargano tweeted that he wanted to meet with the NXT Champion at NXT Great American Bash.

He tweeted, “Last week Kross tried to hit me with a car.. You think I was just going to let that go? I’ll be at the Great American Bash. No tricks, no games, no smoke and mirrors. Meet me face to face. I’m going to smack the taste outta your mouth.”

Kross accepted the invitation after comparing Gargano to “bugs that crawl in and out of dog crap.”

“Mr. Gargano, it’s time to cool off that mouth of yours,” said Kross. “I would think of you more like the bugs that crawl in and out of dog crap than an actual physical threat to me. So here’s what we’re going to do; you leave your family at home, as will I, and you meet me at the Great American Bash. It’s that simple. Tick tock.”

Both NXT GM William Regal and Samoa Joe commented about the upcoming meet-up between Kross and Gargano.

Regal wrote, “Well it seems that #NXTGAB will be anything but a party… I shall see you ALL of you at #WWENXT this Tuesday. @USA_Network @WWENXT”

Joe tweeted, “I believe the young Champion is correct. It is simple and I will be at the Great American Bash maintain said simplicity.”

Below is an updated line-up for NXT Great American Bash:

* NXT Champion Karrion Kross And Johnny Gargano To Meet Face-To-Face

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Hit Row To Host A Championship Cypher

* MSK (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (NXT Tag Team Titles Match)

* Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c) vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match)

* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

The NXT Great American Bash will take place on Tuesday, July 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Last week Kross tried to hit me with a car.. You think I was just going to let that go? I’ll be at the Great American Bash. No tricks, no games, no smoke and mirrors. Meet me face to face. I’m going to smack the taste outta your mouth. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 3, 2021

Well it seems that #NXTGAB will be anything but a party… I shall see you ALL of you at #WWENXT this Tuesday. @USA_Network @WWENXT https://t.co/GsVAw1bCI9 — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 3, 2021