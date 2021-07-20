There was said to be a lot of “shock and frustration” within WWE NXT over NXT Champion Karrion Kross losing his official main roster debut match to Jeff Hardy on last night’s RAW.

As noted, Kross came out with the NXT Title and dominated Hardy for the most part, but came up short. Kross, who was not accompanied by Scarlett, cut a post-match promo and warned that Hardy just made the biggest mistake of his career, indicating that the feud will continue. WWE built Kross up during the broadcast with vignettes and praise from the announcers, so the loss came as a major surprise to fans watching in the arena and at home.

In an update, several NXT talent and staff were reportedly shocked and frustrated with the loss, according to Fightful Select. There was reportedly significant frustration over how Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, Santos Escobar, Oney Lorcan and others had worked hard to help make Kross as dominant as possible during his NXT run.

The general mood among some in NXT was a “not mad, disappointed” vibe, as they felt like this represented how the NXT brand is viewed by WWE higher-ups as a whole. It was noted by one source that the loss felt like a message being sent, though they didn’t elaborate on what they thought the message was.

Regarding Kross, he appeared to be in good spirits backstage after the match at the Toyota Center in Dallas. One talent did note that Kross was put in an unfavorable position considering his spot as a protected talent on one brand, and a new talent on another brand.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Kross now, but it was teased that he may find out his next NXT Title challenger on tonight’s show. He retained over Johnny Gargano last week, and then attacked Samoa Joe, who is the enforcer to NXT General Manager William Regal.

It was reported that she was not backstage last night.

