On this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, fans may have noticed AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks) had new looks for their facial hair.

Once Omega came out to the ring, fans immediately said his was a tribute to Triple H circa mid-2000s.

A fan on social media tagged Omega, and felt like it had “more Harley Race energy.” The champ responded to confirm he had Race in mind when trimming up his new look.

“Ding ding ding! Tbh, HHH never crossed my mind. Totally forgot about that phase in his career,” Omega responded.

Omega retained the AEW World Championship against Jungle Boy late last month on Dynamite.

On July 17 at Impact Slammiversary he will defend the Impact World Championship against Sami Callihan. He’ll also be heading to AAA TripleMania on August 14 to defend the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade.

