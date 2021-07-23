The legendary Konnan recently revealed on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast that he asked AEW President & CEO Tony Khan if he had signed Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson) to the company, as he wanted to book Bryan in Mexico’s AAA promotion.

Khan did not confirm or deny Bryan’s signing to Konnan, but Konnan revealed what kind of reactions he received from the AEW boss.

“I will tell you this because I did ask Tony Khan,” Konnan said. “The only reason I asked him is because I wanted to use Bryan Danielson in AAA.

“I was like, ‘Hey man, have you signed Bryan Danielson?’ He goes, ‘You know I can’t tell you that’ and then I looked at him and I go ‘bro, if that **** shows up in Chicago, that place is gonna melt’, and he just smiled. So I think he might have but he has not told me.”

As we’ve noted, Bryan has reportedly signed with AEW and is expected to make his debut for the company on September 22 during the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite on TNT, which airs live from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, as the company’s NYC debut. It’s been reported that Bryan asked for less dates and comparable money to his WWE deal, the ability to work in Japan, and creative input, and that he received everything he asked for. You can click here for a new backstage report on Bryan’s talks with AEW.

You can listen to Konnan’s comments below:

(H/T to WrestlingNews for the quote)