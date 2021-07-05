The game developer, Virtual Basement, announced on Sunday that Kurt Angle will be part of their game “The Wrestling Code.”

The WWE Hall of Famer is the latest to be added to the game’s playable roster.

Raven, Brian Cage, Brian Pillman Jr, Killer Kelly, Lady Frost, Thunder Rosa, Lance Storm, Kenny King, Matt Taven, and Justin Credible are just a few others who are on the game’s playable roster.

“The Wrestling Code” will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.

Below is Virtual Basement’s announcement: