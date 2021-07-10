On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Podcast, the former Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about working with Chyna during his time with the WWE and how he felt working with a woman in the ring. Angle said he really enjoyed it and talked about the current evolution of women’s wrestling.

“I worked with Chyna and I actually loved it,” Angle said. “She was great, she was basic and very effective. I really enjoyed working with her.

“Women now, they’re actually just as good, if not better than the guys. Back then they were treated as sex objects and they would have bikini matches, wet t-shirt contests.”

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross explained why Chyna left the WWE and how her contract talks broke down after she wanted to be paid the same amount of money as Stone Cold Steve Austin at the time. When asked if he would ever do a job for a female, the former Olympic Gold Medalist named two women that he would be okay losing too.

“Yes, I would, especially someone like Chyna or even Charlotte Flair,” Angle said. “She’s got so much success, you could pin her up against any male today. She’s somebody that I would probably do a job for.

“Ric was a great athlete but not nearly as athletic as Charlotte. She is incredible, especially for her height. She’s not a stocky girl, she’s pretty tall.”

When asked who started the women’s revolution, Angle named his three former WWE Attitude Era superstars.

“They were the start of it,” Angle said. “Jackie, Trish and Lita, they spearheaded women’s wrestling. They were the very start of women’s wrestling and they did an amazing job.”

