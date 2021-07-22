Former WWE Superstar Lana (CJ Perry) has been announced for “The Surreal Life” on VH1.

MTV Entertainment announced today that the iconic “Surreal Life” series will return this fall on VH1, re-imagined for new audiences 15 years later. The series was notorious for “celeb-reality” content, and this new season will feature 8 celebrities coming together for a “wild, over the top journey that pushes them to reveal different sides of themselves in surprising ways.”

In addition to Lana, the cast will also feature Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels, Manny MUA, August Alsina, Tamar Braxton, Kim Coles, and Frankie Muniz.

The show is billed as a “boundary-pushing, unfiltered journey into the surreal.”

The official premiere date has not been announced, but it will be this fall some time. Fans are encouraged to tweet about Lana and the rest of the cast with the “#TheSurrealLife” hashtag.

Lana has not commented on the new gig as of this writing but she made an interesting tweet on Monday.

“Today was an amazing day. I’m ready for a new adventure,” she wrote.

Lana was released from her WWE contract on June 2. She will become a free agent to sign with any wrestling promotion on Tuesday, August 31 when her 90-day non-compete expires.

Stay tuned for more.