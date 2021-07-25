AEW wrestler Leyla Hirsch has filed for two new trademarks.

She filed “Leyla Hirsch” and “Legit Leyla Hirsch” with the USPTO on July 21. The purpose of the trademarks is for entertainment services.

Below is the description for both trademarks:

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Back in March, Leyla Hirsch officially signed with AEW. She made her debut back on the October 27 edition of Dark.

Her lastest AEW match was on the July 7 edition of Dark: Elevation.