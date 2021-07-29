WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, Chief Revenue Officer & President Nick Khan, Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon, Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen, and SVP Financial Planning & Investor Relations Michael Weitz are hosting a Second Quarter 2021 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:

Weitz welcomes everyone and goes over the basics for the call. Vince took over and touted solid second quarter results from focusing on fan engagement, increased content production, and positive trends that are evident in live event sales, TV ratings, and digital consumption. He also mentioned excellent live event ticket advances, including for SummerSlam. He said this will be the largest SummerSlam ever held in the United States. He mentioned the return to touring in mid-July and said they were up in the 18-49 key demographics for RAW and SmackDown on the shows that marked the return to live crowds. Vince ended his opening statement by saying WWE will continue to take advantage of the evolving business environment as they always have.