On today’s episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone sat down with WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Rampage commentator Mark Henry. Henry has spoken in the past about Owen Hart’s career and his interaction with him. He recalled who he prank called with Hart while on the road together.

“I think the funniest thing and the most memorable moment was I used to mess with Owen because he used to call people and play practical jokes on them, and it got to the point where I was like, well, I want in on the fun,” Henry recalled. “I was like, can you call some people I know? When we rode together, I used to have a bag phone where you can unzip it and pull the phone out, and it was connected to a cable still. So to entertain ourselves on these long drives, we would call my family.

“We called my mom and told her he was with the IRS and that he was coming to take her house, and I heard my mom cuss for the first time. We did the same thing to my manager, my coach. Told my brother that he got some girl pregnant and Owen was the girl’s dad. ‘What are we gonna do about this?’ And my brother’s like, ‘Who is this?’ You know who it is! I saw you last week,’ and he’s like, ‘I don’t even know your daughter. Where is she from? What’s her name?’ He’s like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ We had fun, man. We just messed with everybody, and I’m actually glad that ribbing don’t exist in wrestling like that no more because there’d be a lot of fights.

Schiavone noted that Owen would also prank call his father Stu. Henry revealed the details of that conversation, and he revealed a prank on Vince McMahon that almost got him fired.

“So many times he would mess with Stu. He called Stu and told him that he was his illegitimate son, that he wanted some money,” Henry said. “He (Stu) was like, ‘I don’t have any kids! All the kids I had I raised in my house,’ and he (Owen) was like, ‘No, you remember that time in Winnipeg.’ It was really weird.

“He was like, ‘Who? I never touched a woman! And he was like, ‘Well, you obviously touched your wife. You have seven kids,’ and he was like, ‘Yeah, it was okay for me to touch her! I didn’t touch anybody!’ He’s arguing back. He was a terrible son. Nobody was exempt. He made Vince almost fire him one day. He duct taped Vince’s briefcase to the ceiling fan in Vince’s office, and Vince came in and the ceiling fan was smoking. It burnt it up. He didn’t quit. He’d superglue your shoes to the floor. All kinds of stuff.”

