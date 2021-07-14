Former ROH World Champion Michael Elgin (Aaron Frobel) was arrested last month for violating a protective order.

Elgin was arrested on Tuesday, June 29 by police in Belleville, Illinois and charged with Violation of Protective Order, according to Angel Rodriguez of WrestlingNews.

The order of protection was filed and served to Elgin on May 12 of this year, by Elgin’s ex-fiancé. She alleges that he violated the order multiple times between June 7 and June 14, using alias names and email addresses to try and make contact, and even attempting to contact her through her mother, and other third parties.

The woman stated to police that she left her home on April 21 because she was “being abused physically, mentally, verbally, and emotionally. She also stated that Elgin tried to contact her over 30 times, violating the order as backlash for leaving and getting the Order of Protection. The woman says she was in a relationship with Elgin from June 2020 until April 21, 2021, and engaged to be married. They lived together at an address in Belleville.

The woman also stated to police that she was never injured, nor was any property damaged during any incident with Elgin, and she never called 911, but she was abused by Elgin “many times in the past but never reported it.” She stated that while in the relationship, she felt she was sexually abused. She stated she was never restrained, battered, abused, or choked during the relationship, but she felt intimidated by Elgin due to his size. She also said she felt that she could not say no to Elgin during sexual encounters. She described some of those encounters and said she felt like she always had to perform sexual favors for Elgin, or he would ignore her and be visibly upset and make her feel guilty. It was also stated that Elgin never harmed her, but she is fearful of potential violence due to his use of steroids.

The police report includes the following statement:

“Since I’ve been in a relationship with the respondent I have suffered sexual, mental, emotional, and verbal abuse from him. Abuse included: – punishment for saying no to sex

– berating me verbally in public

– berating me verbally in private

– isolating me from my friends and family

– monitoring my phone and computer to see if I am complying – extreme control

– sexual caretaking

– pressure to engage in sex acts I expressed not wanting to do

– exposing my sexual health by seeing male and female sex workers during our relationship

– insulting and shaming me

– intimidation I recently found out he has been texting me our entire relationship from different fake numbers pretending to be people from my past and saying nasty things about me. I believe this was used along with many other tactics of control and manipulation to break me down and keep me under his control.”

You may remember back in late June how there were claims made by people close to Elgin, that he had disappeared under suspicious circumstances, and that they were concerned for his well-being. He surfaced a few days later. Elgin’s ex spoke with WrestlingNews and said this disappearance was actually when he was arrested for violating the order. She stated that Elgin has been claiming he has mental health issues as his defense. She noted that she wants her story out to prevent this from happening to someone else.

The woman issued the following statement to the website:

“I respect everyone’s sexuality but it should be noted that men and women are people he goes after, not only women. The warning is for everyone, not just for women. He used threats of suicide many times after I left. A couple of girls have reached out to me since I left and told me the same stories, as [Frobel’s ex-wife] Rachel can tell you as well. He’s continuing to threaten suicide as a manipulation tactic.”

The report was filed to the Investigations Division by the officer who took the statement, Officer Jensen. That apparently led to Elgin’s arrest on June 29. There is no word yet on Elgin’s court case, but we will keep you updated.

Elgin was suspended by Impact Wrestling on June 22, 2020 due to sexual assault allegations coming out of the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media. He was then fired by the company on June 26, 2020. He worked a IWA-MS event back in February, but has been away from pro wrestling for the most part since the allegations were made last summer.

You can see two pages of the three-page police report below, which includes details from her statement to police, along with Elgin’s mugshot photo, courtesy of WrestlingNews: