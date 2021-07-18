Mickie James recently spoke with WrestleZone Managing Editor Bill Pritchard about the All Women’s NWA pay-per-view, Empowerrr.

James is the Executive Producer for Empowerrr.

She revealed Gail Kim, Madusa, and LuFisto have been helping her with the upcoming event.

James also noted that her friend Brent Tarring has been helping her behind the scenes. He will also be one of the commentators for the event.

“I’m hand-selecting the women that go into the [NWA Women’s Invitational] Cup, along with the women that I have aligned myself with. I’m talking to Gail [Kim], I’m talking to Madusa, I’m talking to LuFisto, and then I have my friend, Brent Tarring, who has been my friend for ages and has really helped me a lot with this project, both behind-the-scenes and he’ll be one of the commentators at the table. So I have so many amazing people that I trust and value their opinion,” James said. “They’re really helping me find the right talent, the stories and how to build them, to get people excited about them.”

The former WWE star was asked to clarify if those names were serving as producers for the event. James explained that they were the ones sitting at the table and making decisions with her.

“Yes. I would say producers, agents. They’re the ones sitting at the table with me making these decisions, helping to build the vision for each person. It’s a lot of work, especially because it’s all these women that haven’t necessarily had a spotlight put on them. And to really showcase who they are, we need to do that and I’m one person. I need the right people in there to guide that vision of what that is. I’m excited,” James stated. “I feel like I couldn’t have picked a better team to stand alongside. I think we all want the same thing, especially for women’s wrestling and it’s exciting. It’s exciting and it’s a good core group of people who are well-respected in the business.”

Mickie James also confirmed to WrestleZone that Jazz is on her team too.

The Empowerrr pay-per-view is on August 28. It will be available on FITE.