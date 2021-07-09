Major League Wrestling has announced that the 2021 Open Draft will conclude at Battle Riot III.

Below is MLW’s full announcement:

If you were waiting for the Open Draft tonight, you will have to wait a little longer as the 2021 Open Draft will conclude this Saturday night at the Battle Riot.

MLW.com has learned that the final draftee will be revealed at a yet to be determined time during the show.

Who will wrap-up the first-ever Open Draft? Find out in Philly this weekend!