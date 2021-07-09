Major League Wrestling has announced that the 2021 Open Draft will conclude at Battle Riot III.
If you were waiting for the Open Draft tonight, you will have to wait a little longer as the 2021 Open Draft will conclude this Saturday night at the Battle Riot.
MLW.com has learned that the final draftee will be revealed at a yet to be determined time during the show.
Who will wrap-up the first-ever Open Draft? Find out in Philly this weekend!
The 2021 Open Draft kicked off on May 21, 2021.
Davey Richards, Alex Kane, Matt Cross, EJ Nduka, TJP, Lee Moriarty, Savio Vega, Calvin Tankman, Zenshi, and Jordan Oliver are just a few who have been announced since May.
Battle Riot III is this Saturday, July 10 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
