MLW Battle Riot III will take place tonight from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Join us for live coverage beginning at 10 pm ET! The event is available for free on MLW’s YouTube page and simulcasts nationwide on cable and beIN Sports.

Tonight’s show will feature a 40-Man Battle Riot to determine who will become the new No. 1 contender to Jacob Fatu’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

The entrants who have been announced for the Battle Riot so far are as follows:

* King Muertes

* Ross & Marshall Von Erich

* Davey Richards

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* Aramis

* Arez

* MLW World Tag Team Champion LA Park

* Calvin Tankman

* MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed

* EJ Nduka

* National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone

Plus, the rumor mill is swirling that the former Lucha Underground owner, now Azteca Underground’s proprietor, Cesar Duran, will be in attendance. Will the mischievous “El Jefe” make his presence felt at Battle Riot?

For more information on MLW Battle Riot III and its rules and regulations, click here

I have some… unique opportunities for @MLW when I journey to Philadelphia next week. After all, I am a man of the people. — Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) June 29, 2021

Philadelphia. It is almost time. Are you ready for daddy to bring some super luchas? Yes, yessss. I know you are. Pronto, amigos. — Cesar Duran (@RealCesarDuran) July 8, 2021