Danny Limelight has signed with MLW as part of Konnan’s new LAX stable, according to F4WOnline.com.

It was revealed that Limelight was part of LAX during tonight’s MLW Battle Riot tapings.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful was the first to report that Limelight had signed with MLW.

In the report, it was noted that Limelight will still be able to appear in NJPW.

Fightful also confirmed that Slice Boogie and Julius Smokes have signed with MLW.

Boogie and Smokes are members of LAX too.