MLW announced today KC Navarro has signed with the company and will make his debut this Saturday in the Battle Riot.

Fans can check it out on beIN Sports and MLW’s YouTube channel at 10 pm ET.

“With me signing with MLW at only 22 years old I plan on making history,” Navarro said. “I can’t wait to see what competition in MLW is ‘Next to be Blessed’ because they just signed a Major League Blessing!”

Navarro has previously wrestled in CZW and Impact Wrestling.

He made his AEW Dark debut back in January, where he teamed up with El Australiano in a loss to Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver.