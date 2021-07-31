When Dean Muhtadi was released from WWE, his entrepreneurial spirit got stronger. The opportunity to pursue other opportunities without having to go through a chain of command. These days the former Mojo Rawley is staying hyped in the public eye co-hosting TMZ Sports and forming his own talent management company.

Don’t let his turned-up character on WWE television fool you. Muhtadi has an MBA and is now putting it to good use with his new consulting venture. He even represents a number of colleagues who also were let go from WWE, working on what’s next.

“I’m trying to help them get new gigs and jobs moving forward because it can be scary leaving the machine,” Muhtadi, who makes his first appearance on the big screen in Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, said. “I have been doing consulting jobs. There is a lot going on.”

Muhtadi has already acquired quite a client list. Some he teases are trying to fly under the radar at the moment.

“I’m working with EC3, doing some work with my old arch nemesis broski [Matt Cardona], Chelsea Green,” he said. “Kalisto is with us. We got a bunch more, Andrade. That’s probably the extent of what I can say right now. We are lining up gigs left and right. It’s cool. We kept the FUBU. For us, by us, wrestlers sticking together.”

Muhtadi is grateful for his time in WWE, yet there is still a feeling there was more to do with Mojo Rawley. That said he doesn’t see an overhaul veering away from who he is would have made much of a difference to his trajectory there.

“I never wanted to get away from the ‘Stay Hype’ thing. That was my mantra,” Muhtadi said. “In WWE. It was this guy who was always excited and happy. For me, I had to ‘Stay Hype’ before I got to WWE. ‘Stay Hype’ was never supposed to be just a guy that was always a guy always excited and screaming like an idiot all the time.

“It was supposed to be kind of who I was when I was in football. The guy on the last on the walk-on, the undrafted player who had no shot but he came in with more passion and hype energy than anyone on the team. He was first to show up and last to leave. Breaking weight room records and having the highest GPA on the team. It was literally doing every possible thing and checking every possible box. Because I had other work to do while the other scholarship guys and first-round draft picks can rest up and relax because their jobs were secure mine wasn’t.”

Muthadi’s vision for Mojo was quite different than what WWE creative had in mind. He believes somewhere along the way “Stay Hype” became a joke.

“I saw it headed that way, and I was really trying too hard to prevent it,” he added. “If that is how the script was written and that was the easiest way to present the character initially I wasn’t going to fight it and complain. You try to pivot later.”

