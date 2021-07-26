As reported earlier, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor will team up for a match on tonight’s episode of WWE RAW.

In the lead-up to the match, Ali has called out wrestling fans who can’t differentiate between him and Mansoor. Ali said viewers can tell him apart from Mansoor since he’ll be the one “kicking ass” during the match.

Ali tweeted the following on Sunday night:

If you’re one of those people that say ‘but how will I tell them apart?’, fear not simpleton. I will be the one kicking ass. Mansoor will be the one getting his ass kicked. You’re welcome.

Ali has played the role of an onscreen mentor to Mansoor in recent weeks. On last week’s RAW, Mansoor approached Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville to request that he form a tag team with Ali. Once the request was granted, an unhappy Ali warned Mansoor that he better not screw things up.

Meanwhile, Ali also announced over the weekend the he and his wife Uzma are expecting a baby girl in December. This will be their third child together.

Ali’s tweets can be seen below:

