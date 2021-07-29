WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya may have suffered an ankle injury on Monday’s RAW.

As noted, Natalya apparently suffered some sort of right leg injury on RAW, while going at it with Doudrop, in a match that saw Natalya and Tamina Snuka defeat Doudrop and Eva Marie to prevent the heel from earning a future title shot. Natalya quickly tagged out so the match could finish, and then she was helped to the back by a medic and Tamina, unable to put weight on the leg.

In an update, the belief within WWE is that Natalya suffered an ankle injury, according to PWInsider.

Natalya was scheduled to undergo an MRI at some point this week. There’s no word yet on the severity of the injury, or if she will miss any ring time.

Natalya fueled speculation with new posts to her Instagram Stories in the last 48 hours. Two posts showed flower deliveries she received from Bayley and former WWE Diva Cherry, and then today she revealed she was taking a flight to an unknown location, possibly Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama, where WWE often sends talents to get checked out after suffering injuries.

For those who missed it, Natalya took to Twitter on Wednesday and thanked her supporters.

“Thank you to everyone for the kind words about what happened on #WWERaw. There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can’t. That’s the job. But I’m willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I’m UNBREAKABLE,” she wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Natalya’s status. You can see her tweet below, along with footage from Monday’s match:

There are the beatings you can plan for, and the ones you can’t. That’s the job. But I’m willing to give whatever bones, muscles and tendons I have to continue doing what I love. Good thing I’m UNBREAKABLE. pic.twitter.com/2K18Lj6IgE — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 28, 2021