Damian Priest is the new #1 contender to WWE United States Champion Sheamus.

Tonight’s RAW saw Priest defeat Sheamus in a non-title match to become the new #1 contender. The Archer of Infamy cut a pre-match promo on The Celtic Warrior, warning him and promising to take the United States Title when he gets the chance.

The match saw Priest knock Sheamus’ face protector off with a right hand to the face. Sheamus ranted after the match about how Priest broke his nose again and how he needed a doctor, which is likely just a part of the storyline for the match.

Sheamus tweeted after the match and wrote, “I don’t need a Priest, i need a bloody doctor! #westandwithsheamus”

Sheamus also introduced a new Instagram filter for his face protector, which you can see below.

“STAND in solidarity with your United States Champion being forced to fight on RAW with a smashed face by wearing my new insta face filter tonight,” he wrote.

There’s no word yet on when Priest will get his WWE United States Title shot, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s match, along with Sheamus’ related tweets:

STAND in solidarity with your United States Champion being forced to fight on RAW with a smashed face by wearing my new insta face filter tonight: https://t.co/BQLtUWebZX pic.twitter.com/TNK9lSeyeE — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) July 26, 2021