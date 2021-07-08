New details have been revealed on Jimmy Uso’s recent DUI arrest after the police report was released.

As noted, Uso was arrested on Monday night in Pensacola, Florida after being stopped by police who witnessed him run a red light while speeding. He later failed sobriety tests and was taken to jail overnight for misdemeanor DUI, speeding and running a red light. He was bailed out of jail the next morning. You can see his mugshot photo below.

The police report notes that Pensacola police officer William Roper was running a radar in the area of Garden and I Streets on Monday night, in a marked patrol car, when he observed Uso’s white Dodge Charger traveling east in the inner lane. Uso was clocked doing 50 in a 35 mph zone, and while the officer was catching up to Uso’s car, he observed the vehicle running a red light at Garden Street and A Street.

Uso was then pulled over near Garden and Rues Streets. The officer immediately smelled a strong odor of alcohol, and after identifying him, he returned to the car and asked Uso to step out. Uso walked to the rear of the car and was seen swaying. Roper asked Uso if he had consumed any alcohol that night, and it was reported that Uso said he had “multiple” beers.

The officer then asked Uso to submit to field sobriety tests, which he agreed to. Uso then walked with officers to the parking lot of the Ever’man Cooperative Grocery & Cafe at 315 West Garden Street, where he did the sobriety tests. The officer stated that Uso was unable to keep his head still, and had multiple signs of nystagmus, or involuntary eye movement. Uso also had difficulty maintaining his balance, and difficulty performing the walk & turn test. During the one-legged stand test, Uso was unable to maintain his balance, and placed his foot down multiple times.

Uso was then placed under arrest for DUI due to failing the field sobriety tests. The officer asked Uso to submit to a Breathalyzer test to determine his alcohol content, but he refused to answer. The officer read him his Implied Consent, and Uso then agreed to give the breath test. Uso was transported to the Pensacola Police Department where another officer gave him the breath test. He blew a .202 and a .205, well above the legal limit of .08 in Florida.

Uso was charged with a DUI citation, and traffic citations for speeding and running a red light. His car was left secured, and legally parked, where he was pulled over at. He was then taken to the Escambia County Jail, where he bonded out the next morning at 9am ET after posting a $500 bond.

The arresting officer did have his department issued body camera and in-car camera activated.

You can click here for the latest backstage update on WWE possibly taking action for Uso over this latest arrest. It’s believed that a decision would be made before Friday’s SmackDown. Uso is currently featured in the top SmackDown storyline with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This was Jimmy’s second DUI charge in the last two years as he was booked for similar charges in July 2019, in the same city. A jury later found him not guilty in that case, despite police video that showed him swerving while driving, and then stumbling during the arrest. Uso was also arrested earlier in 2019 after allegedly getting into a drunken dispute with police in Detroit.

Stay tuned for more. Below is Uso’s mugshot photo: