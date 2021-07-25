AEW Games Elite GM Invitational Champion James Darnell has picked one of the matches for tomorrow’s Dark: Elevation.
The match is Luther vs. Big Shotty Lee.
The promotion announced, “For winning the @AEWGames Elite GM Invitational Championship, James Darnell (@cmpuls3) has chosen @KillLutherKill (w/ @KingSerpentico) to challenge @BigShottyLee (w/ @dustinrhodes) TOMORROW on #AEWDarkElevation!”
Luther also commented about his upcoming match.
He tweeted, “This is BIG for me!! Thank you @cmpuls3 For picking me… I’m going to punch @BigShottyLee pretty little face …RIGHT OFF!!! This is gonna be for @deadlockpw . This is for all the Hogdippers who want to live their dream. For all the Deadlockites who won’t say NO!! RISE ..”
Below is the updated line-up:
* Luther Vs. Big Shotty Lee
* Chuck Taylor vs. PAC
* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol
* Kris Statlander and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski
* The Gunn Club & Brock Anderson vs. Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole and Izzy James
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Amber Nova
* Marko Stunt vs. Angelico
* Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid
* Lucha Bros vs. Alan “5” Angels and 10
* Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico
* Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl
* Wardlow vs. Bear Bronson
* Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen
