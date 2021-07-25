AEW Games Elite GM Invitational Champion James Darnell has picked one of the matches for tomorrow’s Dark: Elevation.

The match is Luther vs. Big Shotty Lee.

The promotion announced, “For winning the @AEWGames Elite GM Invitational Championship, James Darnell (@cmpuls3) has chosen @KillLutherKill (w/ @KingSerpentico) to challenge @BigShottyLee (w/ @dustinrhodes) TOMORROW on #AEWDarkElevation!”

Luther also commented about his upcoming match.

He tweeted, “This is BIG for me!! Thank you @cmpuls3 For picking me… I’m going to punch @BigShottyLee pretty little face …RIGHT OFF!!! This is gonna be for @deadlockpw . This is for all the Hogdippers who want to live their dream. For all the Deadlockites who won’t say NO!! RISE ..”

Below is the updated line-up:

* Luther Vs. Big Shotty Lee

* Chuck Taylor vs. PAC

* Scorpio Sky vs. Fuego Del Sol

* Kris Statlander and Tay Conti vs. The Bunny and Madi Wrenkowski

* The Gunn Club & Brock Anderson vs. Chandler Hopkins, Cameron Cole and Izzy James

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Amber Nova

* Marko Stunt vs. Angelico

* Thunder Rosa vs. Myka Madrid

* Lucha Bros vs. Alan “5” Angels and 10

* Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico

* Luchasaurus vs. Jora Johl

* Wardlow vs. Bear Bronson

* Jungle Boy vs. Marq Quen