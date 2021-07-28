EC3 vs. Brian Johnson is now official for Night 1 of ROH’s Glory By Honor XVIII event.

Ring of Honor has announced that EC3 and Johnson will face off for the first time ever at Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 in Philadelphia next month. The storyline is that EC3 inserted himself into the ROH World Title picture with his Best In the World win over Flip Gordon, who is challenging ROH World Champion Bandido on the same night as EC3 vs. Johnson. A potential win over EC3 would be the biggest of Johnson’s career.

ROH Glory By Honor XVIII Night 1 and Night 2 will air on Friday, August 20 and Saturday, August 21 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The events will air live on HonorClub. Below are the updated cards:

NIGHT ONE

ROH World Title Match

Flip Gordon vs. Bandido (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Rhett Titus with Tracy Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham with Jay Lethal (c)

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, Bestia del Ring, Kenny King)

EC3 vs. Brian Johnson

NIGHT TWO

Steel Cage Match

Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Taven’s future ROH World Title shot will be on the line.

MexiSquad (ROH World Champion Bandido and Rey Horus) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee and Rush)

The Briscoe Brothers vs. Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita

Violence Unlimited (Brody King, Tony Deppen, ROH World Tag Team Champions Homicide and Chris Dickinson) vs. The Foundation (ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham, Jay Lethal, Rhett Titus, and Tracy Williams)