WWE has announced another match for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, which will be the Money In the Bank go-home show.

SmackDown will feature a Fatal 4 Way with Big E, King Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens, who are the blue brand representatives in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

Big E, Nakamura, Rollins and Owens will join RAW Superstars Ricochet, Riddle, Drew McIntyre and John Morrison in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match at the pay-per-view on July 18.

Next Friday’s SmackDown will mark WWE’s return to touring. The show will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, with fans in the crowd.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s SmackDown. Below is the current line-up:

* Big E vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defends against Carmella

* The final build for the WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view