WWE announced NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and B-FAB) will be hosting a Championship Cypher on Tuesday at The NXT Great American Bash.

The group will be celebrating Isaiah Scott’s recent win. Scott became the NXT North American Champion after defeating Bronson Reed during last week’s episode of NXT.

Below is an updated lineup for The NXT Great American Bash:

* Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Hit Row To Host A Championship Cypher

* MSK (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher (NXT Tag Team Titles Match)

* Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae (c) vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark (NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match)

* Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

The NXT Great American Bash will take place on Tuesday, July 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.