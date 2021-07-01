The ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles will be defended at the upcoming Best In the World pay-per-view.

Ring of Honor has announced that Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Soldiers of Savagery’s Moses and Kaun) will defend the straps against Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom.

The match was made after Castle challenged STP without speaking to his partners first. Castle is looking to regain the titles he briefly held with The Boys four years ago. STP are undefeated in six-man matches, with wins over The Foundation, MexiSquad, plus EC3 and The Briscoes.

The ROH Best In the World 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, July 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. This will be the first ROH show with fans in attendance since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. The event will air live on pay-per-view and HonorClub at 7pm ET, with Hour One airing free on multiple platforms.

Below is the updated card for Best In the World 2021:

ROH World Title Match

Bandido vs. RUSH (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Dragon Lee vs. Tony Deppen (c)

ROH Pure Title Match

Mike Bennett vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

Dalton Castle, Dak Draper, and Eli Isom vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Josh Woods vs. Silas Young

Brody King vs. Jay Lethal

EC3 vs. Flip Gordon