The Viking Raiders vs. RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos is now official for the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

Next week’s go-home RAW will feature Omos making his in-ring singles debut against Erik. Styles will wrestle Ivar.

The Vikings won a Battle Royal back on the June 28 RAW to become the new #1 contenders to Styles and Omos.

The 2021 WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view will take place on July 18 from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Carmella vs. Zelina Vega vs. 2 SmackDown Superstars TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

“I Quit” Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)