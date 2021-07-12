WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya has been added to the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Sonya Deville took to Twitter today and announced that Natalya will be one of the competitors in the match at next Sunday’s pay-per-view.

“With all the changes and challengers for #MITB and #Smackdown, I will be the one to establish some consistency for this Sunday and there is NO ONE more consistent than 1/2 of our @WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions… @natbynature. Nattie, welcome to the MITB Ladder Match!,” Deville wrote.

Natalya joins Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Asuka and Naomi as confirmed competitors in the match. There is now just one blue brand spot left.

Stay tuned for more on Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view, which will air live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Below is the updated card:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. John Morrison vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Big E vs. Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins vs. King Shinsuke Nakamura

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Asuka vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross vs. Liv Morgan vs. Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. 1 SmackDown Superstar TBA

WWE Universal Title Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)