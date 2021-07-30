Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is now offering a $5,000 reward for information on the theft of WWE items at the Yuengling Center in Tampa back in May.

As noted back in early June, the University of South Florida Police Department made a tweet asking the public to help identity a man who was caught on video stealing items from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center, which sits on the USF campus. USF Police noted at the time that the unidentified man is wanted for Grand Theft, and may have tried to steal identities as well. The incident occurred on Saturday, May 22 between 12:10am and 1:58am. Police have been looking for a Hispanic male between the ages of 25-30, with brown hair, a mustache, and a light goatee.

WWE United States Champion Sheamus then made a tweet to announce that one of the stolen items was his Celtic Cross pendant. He offered ringside seats and “many beers” to anyone that has information on the thief.

In an update, Spectrum Bay News 9 reporter Tim Wronka, and The Associated Press, covered the case this week and noted that Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest.

It was also revealed that the items stolen were 3 WWE title belts signed by various Superstars, a corner ring pad, and the pendant owned by Sheamus.

You can call the USF Police at 813-974-2628 if you have any information, or visit crimestopperstb.com.

Stay tuned for more on the theft. You can see the previous tweets from Sheamus and the USF Police below, along with the new tweets from Wronka:

“Well let me tell you something, brother!” Someone stole some items from #WWE at the Yuengling Center and now USF Police have some questions: pic.twitter.com/MIZAcyLl54 — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) July 29, 2021

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest. https://t.co/UsUcoaPOX3 — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) July 28, 2021

..a lovely fella stole my cross (on camera below). I’d appreciate it if you internet sleuths could track it down & return it via details below.. ringside seats reward when we return to your town & many beers 😎 https://t.co/FtwS4fJqBW pic.twitter.com/Q47dSZMZFA — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 15, 2021

..if anyone sees this cross, it’s mine, please get in touch pic.twitter.com/QOoVKtvCta — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 15, 2021