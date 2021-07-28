Deathmatch wrestling star Nick Gage has issued a warning to Chris Jericho and MJF ahead of tonight’s Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Tonight’s show will see Gage make his in-ring debut against Jericho, in his Painmaker gimmick, for Chapter 2 of “The Labours of Jericho” program with MJF. The two veterans will do battle in a No Rules match, and MJF is promising to reward Gage with a hefty check if he can finish the leader of The Inner Circle off.

The leader of MDK took to Twitter this afternoon and had words for Jericho and MJF.

“Tonight is the night MDK GCW gang you already know how we roll tonight we show the world chris jericho youre in deep s--t bud & its not lookin good for u Im just bein honest i didn’t come here to play games oh & mjf have my money ready or ill stomp you out to MDK AEW 2nite on tnt,” Gage wrote.

MJF, who will be on commentary for tonight’s match, tweeted a photo of a Jericho tombstone to hype the match up. He also responded to a Jericho fan who said Gage is going to lose, telling them to shut up.

On a related note, Vice TV’s Dark Side of the Ring account revealed that Jericho is set to narrate more episodes with them next week, likely for the rest of the third season that premieres this fall. DSOTR profiled Gage earlier this year, and sent him a friendly message over Twitter today.

“Dear @thekingnickgage, Please don’t kill our narrator tonight on @AEWonTNT, @IAmJericho needs to record with us next week [folded hands emoji] Thanks,” DSOTR wrote.

MJF responded to that tweet from Dark Side of the Ring and warned them that the end is near for Jericho.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s AEW show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are several related tweets for the Gage vs. Jericho match:

.@IAmJericho must go to a dark place and channel #ThePainmaker to fight the violent and demented @thekingnickgage in a #FiveLaboursOfJericho NO RULES MATCH tonight w/ @The_MJF on commentary. Watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen TONIGHT at 8/7c live on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/goOh1O57BU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 28, 2021

Dear @thekingnickgage, Please don’t kill our narrator tonight on @AEWonTNT, @IAmJericho needs to record with us next week 🙏 Thanks. Watch Season 3’s ‘The Ultra Violence of Nick Gage’ for free on @vicetv here: https://t.co/LnwaSvxbBG pic.twitter.com/N5xWHPVnwq — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) July 28, 2021

The end is near — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) July 28, 2021